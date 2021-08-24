CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,317. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

