CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $4.63 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $48,569.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

