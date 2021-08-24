Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Critical Survey

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerra Gold and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.65%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.28%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.31 $408.54 million $1.55 4.81 Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.17 $25.63 million $0.24 27.58

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Coeur Mining. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09% Coeur Mining 8.34% 9.56% 4.70%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Centerra Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

