Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $8,489,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 116,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

