Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of AMERISAFE worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $5,458,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.