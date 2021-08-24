Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 98 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,138. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.37. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

