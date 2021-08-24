Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 4,027 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

