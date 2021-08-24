Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,267,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.04. 58,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,625. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.50.

