Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.86. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,154. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.91.

