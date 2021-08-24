Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 337,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.