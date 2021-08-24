Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong Acquires 181,817 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong bought 181,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.87 ($14,285.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

About Vonex

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

