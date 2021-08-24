Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,832,551.58.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74.

On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92.

CHW stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. The stock has a market cap of C$193.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.27. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

