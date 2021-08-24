Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,832,551.58.
CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92.
CHW stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. The stock has a market cap of C$193.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.27. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
