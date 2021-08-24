Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

