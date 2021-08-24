Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.