Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Monroe Capital worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $236.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

