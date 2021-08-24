Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,977 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $203.49 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

