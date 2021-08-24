Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

