Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $497.31 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,516,282 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.