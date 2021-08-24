Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $18,921,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

