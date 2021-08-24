Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.50. Performance Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Shipping Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

