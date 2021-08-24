Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,493 Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THTX opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

