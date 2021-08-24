Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTK opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.05. CooTek has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Equities analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CooTek (Cayman) Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

