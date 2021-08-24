Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 16,922 Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 164.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

