Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,130. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

