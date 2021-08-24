Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.28.

DSDVY opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

