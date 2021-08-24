Citigroup Reiterates Underperform Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

