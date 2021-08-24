City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. City Office REIT traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

