Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $25.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794,352. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

