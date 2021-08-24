Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers makes up approximately 2.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.