Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,085 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $131.20. 964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

