Community Bank N.A. Buys 896 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

