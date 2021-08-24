Community Bank N.A. Has $1.56 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

