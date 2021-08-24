Community Bank N.A. Has $2.61 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

