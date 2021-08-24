Community Bank N.A. Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. 45,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,376. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

