Community Bank of Raymore Sells 290 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Walmart were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Walmart by 137.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 81,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 43,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.27. 283,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

