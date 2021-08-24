CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of CONMED worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $194,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.47. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

