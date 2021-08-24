ContentBox Price Tops $0.0020 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.39 million and $1.58 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.65 or 0.00485001 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.