Contrasting CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) & Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Capital Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06%

This table compares CareMax and Capital Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.19 -$295.37 million N/A N/A

CareMax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Senior Living.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareMax and Capital Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareMax currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.94%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareMax beats Capital Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It also offers assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living, including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services, including meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services, which include extra transportation, personal maintenance, and extra laundry, as well as special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, the company provides memory care services; and home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 101 senior housing communities in 22 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13,000 residents, including 60 owned and 12 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

