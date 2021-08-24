Contrasting LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWorld and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.68 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Worldline $3.14 billion 4.11 $186.99 million $2.01 48.13

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 7.31% 52.14% 12.75% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Worldline beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

