Contrasting Stryve Foods (SNAX) & Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -44.43 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.08

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1220 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.16%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

