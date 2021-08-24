Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,025. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.