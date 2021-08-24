Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $36,556,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,156. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.