Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 36,293 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 32.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,515 shares of company stock worth $3,286,608. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

