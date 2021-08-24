Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 9,211 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,217,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,600 shares of company stock worth $85,748,830 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.