Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550,907 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.