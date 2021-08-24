Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

