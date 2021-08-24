Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 238,682 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

