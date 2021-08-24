CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CoreSite Realty worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

