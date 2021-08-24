CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 2,440 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $384,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.