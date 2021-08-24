CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 2,440 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $384,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CRVL opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
