Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at $68,928.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.