Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at $68,928.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.